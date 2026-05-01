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ROAM: Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF
ROAM exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.19 and at a high of 35.40.
Follow Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ROAM News
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Seeking Steady Income In An Unsteady World
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2026
- Fixed Income Midyear Outlook: 6 Ways To Put Volatility To Work
- Dollar Strength Shifts Case For EM
- Equity Market Outlook Q3 2026
- The Ghost Rally: What We See Really Driving Emerging Markets In 2026
- Emerging Markets: The New Engine Of Global Growth
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: World Disrupted? Resilience Endured
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Beyond Macro: A Value Lens On Emerging Markets Equity
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- MEGA To SEGA: Why Seoul Beating Saxony Shows Just How Hard It Is To Diversify
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- AVEM: Leading Emerging Markets Fund, High Volatility (NYSEARCA:AVEM)
- Earnings Strength Keeps Us Risk-On
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- Performance Insights - April 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ROAM stock price today?
Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock is priced at 35.37 today. It trades within 35.19 - 35.40, yesterday's close was 35.19, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of ROAM shows these updates.
Does Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock pay dividends?
Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF is currently valued at 35.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.63% and USD. View the chart live to track ROAM movements.
How to buy ROAM stock?
You can buy Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF shares at the current price of 35.37. Orders are usually placed near 35.37 or 35.67, while 7 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow ROAM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ROAM stock?
Investing in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.69 - 37.76 and current price 35.37. Many compare 3.48% and 7.77% before placing orders at 35.37 or 35.67. Explore the ROAM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the past year was 37.76. Within 26.69 - 37.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM) over the year was 26.69. Comparing it with the current 35.37 and 26.69 - 37.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ROAM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ROAM stock split?
Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.19, and 31.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.19
- Open
- 35.38
- Bid
- 35.37
- Ask
- 35.67
- Low
- 35.19
- High
- 35.40
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- 3.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.77%
- Year Change
- 31.63%