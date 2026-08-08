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RNIN: Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF
RNIN exchange rate has changed by 1.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.74 and at a high of 37.04.
Follow Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RNIN stock price today?
Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 36.74 today. It trades within 36.74 - 37.04, yesterday's close was 36.05, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of RNIN shows these updates.
Does Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 36.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.57% and USD. View the chart live to track RNIN movements.
How to buy RNIN stock?
You can buy Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 36.74. Orders are usually placed near 36.74 or 37.04, while 12 and -0.81% show market activity. Follow RNIN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RNIN stock?
Investing in Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.12 - 37.37 and current price 36.74. Many compare 0.96% and 27.53% before placing orders at 36.74 or 37.04. Explore the RNIN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 37.37. Within 28.12 - 37.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF (RNIN) over the year was 28.12. Comparing it with the current 36.74 and 28.12 - 37.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RNIN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RNIN stock split?
Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.05, and 27.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.05
- Open
- 37.04
- Bid
- 36.74
- Ask
- 37.04
- Low
- 36.74
- High
- 37.04
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 1.91%
- Month Change
- 0.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.53%
- Year Change
- 27.57%