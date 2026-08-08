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RMOP: Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF
RMOP exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.14 and at a high of 25.23.
Follow Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RMOP stock price today?
Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 25.20 today. It trades within 25.14 - 25.23, yesterday's close was 25.12, and trading volume reached 54. The live price chart of RMOP shows these updates.
Does Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 25.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.43% and USD. View the chart live to track RMOP movements.
How to buy RMOP stock?
You can buy Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 25.20. Orders are usually placed near 25.20 or 25.50, while 54 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow RMOP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RMOP stock?
Investing in Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.65 - 25.60 and current price 25.20. Many compare 0.68% and -0.55% before placing orders at 25.20 or 25.50. Explore the RMOP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 25.60. Within 24.65 - 25.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (RMOP) over the year was 24.65. Comparing it with the current 25.20 and 24.65 - 25.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RMOP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RMOP stock split?
Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.12, and -0.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.12
- Open
- 25.17
- Bid
- 25.20
- Ask
- 25.50
- Low
- 25.14
- High
- 25.23
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 0.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.55%
- Year Change
- -0.43%