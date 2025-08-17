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RMI: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc
RMI exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.58 and at a high of 15.89.
Follow RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
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- D1
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- MN
RMI News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RMI stock price today?
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc stock is priced at 15.77 today. It trades within 15.58 - 15.89, yesterday's close was 15.73, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of RMI shows these updates.
Does RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc is currently valued at 15.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.53% and USD. View the chart live to track RMI movements.
How to buy RMI stock?
You can buy RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc shares at the current price of 15.77. Orders are usually placed near 15.77 or 16.07, while 51 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow RMI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RMI stock?
Investing in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 13.87 - 16.36 and current price 15.77. Many compare 1.09% and -1.07% before placing orders at 15.77 or 16.07. Explore the RMI price chart live with daily changes.
What are RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc in the past year was 16.36. Within 13.87 - 16.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc (RMI) over the year was 13.87. Comparing it with the current 15.77 and 13.87 - 16.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RMI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RMI stock split?
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.73, and 13.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.73
- Open
- 15.73
- Bid
- 15.77
- Ask
- 16.07
- Low
- 15.58
- High
- 15.89
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 1.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.07%
- Year Change
- 13.53%