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RKLX: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF
RKLX exchange rate has changed by 18.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.96 and at a high of 26.32.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RKLX stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF stock is priced at 26.11 today. It trades within 22.96 - 26.32, yesterday's close was 21.98, and trading volume reached 4875. The live price chart of RKLX shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF is currently valued at 26.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -30.32% and USD. View the chart live to track RKLX movements.
How to buy RKLX stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF shares at the current price of 26.11. Orders are usually placed near 26.11 or 26.41, while 4875 and 9.84% show market activity. Follow RKLX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RKLX stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.29 - 114.83 and current price 26.11. Many compare 68.13% and -14.92% before placing orders at 26.11 or 26.41. Explore the RKLX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF in the past year was 114.83. Within 13.29 - 114.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF (RKLX) over the year was 13.29. Comparing it with the current 26.11 and 13.29 - 114.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RKLX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RKLX stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.98, and -30.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.98
- Open
- 23.77
- Bid
- 26.11
- Ask
- 26.41
- Low
- 22.96
- High
- 26.32
- Volume
- 4.875 K
- Daily Change
- 18.79%
- Month Change
- 68.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.92%
- Year Change
- -30.32%