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RIET: Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

9.60 USD 0.12 (1.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RIET exchange rate has changed by 1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.49 and at a high of 9.61.

Follow Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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RIET News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RIET stock price today?

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock is priced at 9.60 today. It trades within 9.49 - 9.61, yesterday's close was 9.48, and trading volume reached 94. The live price chart of RIET shows these updates.

Does Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock pay dividends?

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF is currently valued at 9.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.54% and USD. View the chart live to track RIET movements.

How to buy RIET stock?

You can buy Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF shares at the current price of 9.60. Orders are usually placed near 9.60 or 9.90, while 94 and 1.16% show market activity. Follow RIET updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into RIET stock?

Investing in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.75 - 10.09 and current price 9.60. Many compare -0.31% and 0.95% before placing orders at 9.60 or 9.90. Explore the RIET price chart live with daily changes.

What are Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF in the past year was 10.09. Within 8.75 - 10.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) over the year was 8.75. Comparing it with the current 9.60 and 8.75 - 10.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RIET moves on the chart live for more details.

When did RIET stock split?

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.48, and -2.54% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
9.49 9.61
Year Range
8.75 10.09
Previous Close
9.48
Open
9.49
Bid
9.60
Ask
9.90
Low
9.49
High
9.61
Volume
94
Daily Change
1.27%
Month Change
-0.31%
6 Months Change
0.95%
Year Change
-2.54%
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