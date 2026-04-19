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RIET: Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF
RIET exchange rate has changed by 1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.49 and at a high of 9.61.
Follow Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RIET News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- The Truce Is Loose
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- RIET: The High Yield Focus Limits Growth Potential (NYSEARCA:RIET)
- Testing The Truce
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- REITs: Cheap, Unloved, And Finally Showing Life
- The REIT Rally (undefined:VNQ)
- Peace Hopes Revive Rally
- Retire With $500,000 Using The Near-Perfect Portfolio Strategy
- Payrolls Reset The Fed Debate
- Ceasefire Holds, Rally Rolls
- REITs Rip As Mega-Deals Hit
- Inflation Reignites, Yields Spike
- From Oil Shock To Earnings Pop
- $5,000 Monthly Passive Income For Financial Freedom
- REITs Excel, Earnings Swell, Fed Rebels
- RIET: There Is 1 Caveat That Makes This A No-Go For Me (NYSEARCA:RIET)
- Settling Into Uncertainty
- What We're Watching This REIT Earnings Season
- A Narrow Strait To Peace
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RIET stock price today?
Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock is priced at 9.60 today. It trades within 9.49 - 9.61, yesterday's close was 9.48, and trading volume reached 94. The live price chart of RIET shows these updates.
Does Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock pay dividends?
Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF is currently valued at 9.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.54% and USD. View the chart live to track RIET movements.
How to buy RIET stock?
You can buy Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF shares at the current price of 9.60. Orders are usually placed near 9.60 or 9.90, while 94 and 1.16% show market activity. Follow RIET updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RIET stock?
Investing in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.75 - 10.09 and current price 9.60. Many compare -0.31% and 0.95% before placing orders at 9.60 or 9.90. Explore the RIET price chart live with daily changes.
What are Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF in the past year was 10.09. Within 8.75 - 10.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) over the year was 8.75. Comparing it with the current 9.60 and 8.75 - 10.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RIET moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RIET stock split?
Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.48, and -2.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.48
- Open
- 9.49
- Bid
- 9.60
- Ask
- 9.90
- Low
- 9.49
- High
- 9.61
- Volume
- 94
- Daily Change
- 1.27%
- Month Change
- -0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.95%
- Year Change
- -2.54%