Currencies / RHLD
RHLD

68.05 USD 1.30 (1.95%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RHLD exchange rate has changed by 1.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.95 and at a high of 68.29.

Daily Range
65.95 68.29
Year Range
24.23 71.54
Previous Close
66.75
Open
66.58
Bid
68.05
Ask
68.35
Low
65.95
High
68.29
Volume
63
Daily Change
1.95%
Month Change
3.33%
6 Months Change
123.92%
Year Change
63.42%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev