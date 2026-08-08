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RGTZ: Defiance Daily Target 2X Short RGTI ETF
RGTZ exchange rate has changed by -17.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.01 and at a high of 3.68.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Short RGTI ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RGTZ stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short RGTI ETF stock is priced at 3.01 today. It trades within 3.01 - 3.68, yesterday's close was 3.64, and trading volume reached 2621. The live price chart of RGTZ shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Short RGTI ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short RGTI ETF is currently valued at 3.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -85.24% and USD. View the chart live to track RGTZ movements.
How to buy RGTZ stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Short RGTI ETF shares at the current price of 3.01. Orders are usually placed near 3.01 or 3.31, while 2621 and -15.69% show market activity. Follow RGTZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RGTZ stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Short RGTI ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.24 - 37.47 and current price 3.01. Many compare -35.96% and -86.56% before placing orders at 3.01 or 3.31. Explore the RGTZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Short RGTI ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short RGTI ETF in the past year was 37.47. Within 2.24 - 37.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Short RGTI ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Short RGTI ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short RGTI ETF (RGTZ) over the year was 2.24. Comparing it with the current 3.01 and 2.24 - 37.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RGTZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RGTZ stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short RGTI ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.64, and -85.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.64
- Open
- 3.57
- Bid
- 3.01
- Ask
- 3.31
- Low
- 3.01
- High
- 3.68
- Volume
- 2.621 K
- Daily Change
- -17.31%
- Month Change
- -35.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -86.56%
- Year Change
- -85.24%