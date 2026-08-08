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RGTX: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF
RGTX exchange rate has changed by 16.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.59 and at a high of 13.76.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RGTX stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF stock is priced at 13.76 today. It trades within 11.59 - 13.76, yesterday's close was 11.82, and trading volume reached 1401. The live price chart of RGTX shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF is currently valued at 13.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 173.56% and USD. View the chart live to track RGTX movements.
How to buy RGTX stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF shares at the current price of 13.76. Orders are usually placed near 13.76 or 14.06, while 1401 and 16.12% show market activity. Follow RGTX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RGTX stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF involves considering the yearly range 4.73 - 44.30 and current price 13.76. Many compare 40.70% and 146.15% before placing orders at 13.76 or 14.06. Explore the RGTX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF in the past year was 44.30. Within 4.73 - 44.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF (RGTX) over the year was 4.73. Comparing it with the current 13.76 and 4.73 - 44.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RGTX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RGTX stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.82, and 173.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.82
- Open
- 11.85
- Bid
- 13.76
- Ask
- 14.06
- Low
- 11.59
- High
- 13.76
- Volume
- 1.401 K
- Daily Change
- 16.41%
- Month Change
- 40.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 146.15%
- Year Change
- 173.56%