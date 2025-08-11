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RGT: Royce Global Value Trust Inc
RGT exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.25 and at a high of 15.65.
Follow Royce Global Value Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RGT News
- HFRO: Reassessing 8% Yield On Preferreds After Monetization Of Large Asset (NYSE:HFRO)
- EOD: This Fund Still Makes Sense For Income-Seeking Investors (NYSE:EOD)
- IDE: This Infrastructure Fund Is Well-Positioned For The Current Environment (NYSE:IDE)
- CPZ: Unlikely To Outperform, But Could Still Have A Place In A Portfolio
- AGD: Strong Tailwinds For 2026, But This Fund Is Pricey
- EOD: Well-Positioned If The USA Outperforms The EU Going Forward
- ETG: Low Yield Relative To Peers, But Strong Historical Performance
- LGI: A Solid Global CEF That Could Be Safer Than The Equity Indices (Upgrade) (NYSE:LGI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RGT stock price today?
Royce Global Value Trust Inc stock is priced at 15.64 today. It trades within 15.25 - 15.65, yesterday's close was 15.58, and trading volume reached 100. The live price chart of RGT shows these updates.
Does Royce Global Value Trust Inc stock pay dividends?
Royce Global Value Trust Inc is currently valued at 15.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.87% and USD. View the chart live to track RGT movements.
How to buy RGT stock?
You can buy Royce Global Value Trust Inc shares at the current price of 15.64. Orders are usually placed near 15.64 or 15.94, while 100 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow RGT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RGT stock?
Investing in Royce Global Value Trust Inc involves considering the yearly range 12.96 - 15.65 and current price 15.64. Many compare 3.58% and 8.46% before placing orders at 15.64 or 15.94. Explore the RGT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Royce Global Value Trust Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Royce Global Value Trust Inc in the past year was 15.65. Within 12.96 - 15.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Royce Global Value Trust Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Royce Global Value Trust Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Royce Global Value Trust Inc (RGT) over the year was 12.96. Comparing it with the current 15.64 and 12.96 - 15.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RGT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RGT stock split?
Royce Global Value Trust Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.58, and 7.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.58
- Open
- 15.65
- Bid
- 15.64
- Ask
- 15.94
- Low
- 15.25
- High
- 15.65
- Volume
- 100
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 3.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.46%
- Year Change
- 7.87%