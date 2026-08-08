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RGNT: Regentis Biomaterials Ltd
RGNT exchange rate has changed by -2.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.86 and at a high of 2.01.
Follow Regentis Biomaterials Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RGNT stock price today?
Regentis Biomaterials Ltd stock is priced at 1.93 today. It trades within 1.86 - 2.01, yesterday's close was 1.97, and trading volume reached 62. The live price chart of RGNT shows these updates.
Does Regentis Biomaterials Ltd stock pay dividends?
Regentis Biomaterials Ltd is currently valued at 1.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -73.92% and USD. View the chart live to track RGNT movements.
How to buy RGNT stock?
You can buy Regentis Biomaterials Ltd shares at the current price of 1.93. Orders are usually placed near 1.93 or 2.23, while 62 and -3.98% show market activity. Follow RGNT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RGNT stock?
Investing in Regentis Biomaterials Ltd involves considering the yearly range 1.23 - 15.50 and current price 1.93. Many compare 11.56% and -46.54% before placing orders at 1.93 or 2.23. Explore the RGNT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Regentis Biomaterials Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Regentis Biomaterials Ltd in the past year was 15.50. Within 1.23 - 15.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Regentis Biomaterials Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Regentis Biomaterials Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Regentis Biomaterials Ltd (RGNT) over the year was 1.23. Comparing it with the current 1.93 and 1.23 - 15.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RGNT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RGNT stock split?
Regentis Biomaterials Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.97, and -73.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.97
- Open
- 2.01
- Bid
- 1.93
- Ask
- 2.23
- Low
- 1.86
- High
- 2.01
- Volume
- 62
- Daily Change
- -2.03%
- Month Change
- 11.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -46.54%
- Year Change
- -73.92%