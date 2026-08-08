- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RGLO: Global Equity Active ETF
RGLO exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.74 and at a high of 34.05.
Follow Global Equity Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RGLO stock price today?
Global Equity Active ETF stock is priced at 33.98 today. It trades within 33.74 - 34.05, yesterday's close was 33.78, and trading volume reached 52. The live price chart of RGLO shows these updates.
Does Global Equity Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Global Equity Active ETF is currently valued at 33.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.42% and USD. View the chart live to track RGLO movements.
How to buy RGLO stock?
You can buy Global Equity Active ETF shares at the current price of 33.98. Orders are usually placed near 33.98 or 34.28, while 52 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow RGLO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RGLO stock?
Investing in Global Equity Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.18 - 34.43 and current price 33.98. Many compare 2.50% and 12.07% before placing orders at 33.98 or 34.28. Explore the RGLO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global Equity Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global Equity Active ETF in the past year was 34.43. Within 27.18 - 34.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global Equity Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global Equity Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global Equity Active ETF (RGLO) over the year was 27.18. Comparing it with the current 33.98 and 27.18 - 34.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RGLO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RGLO stock split?
Global Equity Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.78, and 24.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.78
- Open
- 33.90
- Bid
- 33.98
- Ask
- 34.28
- Low
- 33.74
- High
- 34.05
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- 2.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.07%
- Year Change
- 24.42%