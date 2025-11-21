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RFM: RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Inc
RFM exchange rate has changed by 2.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.75 and at a high of 14.92.
Follow RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RFM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RFM stock price today?
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Inc stock is priced at 14.92 today. It trades within 14.75 - 14.92, yesterday's close was 14.57, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of RFM shows these updates.
Does RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Inc is currently valued at 14.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.27% and USD. View the chart live to track RFM movements.
How to buy RFM stock?
You can buy RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Inc shares at the current price of 14.92. Orders are usually placed near 14.92 or 15.22, while 37 and 1.15% show market activity. Follow RFM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RFM stock?
Investing in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 13.72 - 15.02 and current price 14.92. Many compare 2.05% and 2.05% before placing orders at 14.92 or 15.22. Explore the RFM price chart live with daily changes.
What are RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Inc in the past year was 15.02. Within 13.72 - 15.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Inc (RFM) over the year was 13.72. Comparing it with the current 14.92 and 13.72 - 15.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RFM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RFM stock split?
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.57, and 8.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.57
- Open
- 14.75
- Bid
- 14.92
- Ask
- 15.22
- Low
- 14.75
- High
- 14.92
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- 2.40%
- Month Change
- 2.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.05%
- Year Change
- 8.27%