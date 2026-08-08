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RFLR: Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF
RFLR exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.08 and at a high of 33.18.
Follow Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RFLR stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF stock is priced at 33.09 today. It trades within 33.08 - 33.18, yesterday's close was 32.95, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of RFLR shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF is currently valued at 33.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.78% and USD. View the chart live to track RFLR movements.
How to buy RFLR stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF shares at the current price of 33.09. Orders are usually placed near 33.09 or 33.39, while 20 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow RFLR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RFLR stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.29 - 33.18 and current price 33.09. Many compare 1.88% and 11.87% before placing orders at 33.09 or 33.39. Explore the RFLR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the past year was 33.18. Within 28.29 - 33.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (RFLR) over the year was 28.29. Comparing it with the current 33.09 and 28.29 - 33.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RFLR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RFLR stock split?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.95, and 11.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.95
- Open
- 33.08
- Bid
- 33.09
- Ask
- 33.39
- Low
- 33.08
- High
- 33.18
- Volume
- 20
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 1.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.87%
- Year Change
- 11.78%