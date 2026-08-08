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RFIX: Simplify Bond Bull ETF
RFIX exchange rate has changed by 1.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.86 and at a high of 37.40.
Follow Simplify Bond Bull ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is RFIX stock price today?
Simplify Bond Bull ETF stock is priced at 37.40 today. It trades within 36.86 - 37.40, yesterday's close was 36.90, and trading volume reached 367. The live price chart of RFIX shows these updates.
Does Simplify Bond Bull ETF stock pay dividends?
Simplify Bond Bull ETF is currently valued at 37.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.89% and USD. View the chart live to track RFIX movements.
How to buy RFIX stock?
You can buy Simplify Bond Bull ETF shares at the current price of 37.40. Orders are usually placed near 37.40 or 37.70, while 367 and 0.89% show market activity. Follow RFIX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RFIX stock?
Investing in Simplify Bond Bull ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.38 - 43.69 and current price 37.40. Many compare 1.08% and -10.12% before placing orders at 37.40 or 37.70. Explore the RFIX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Bond Bull ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the past year was 43.69. Within 36.38 - 43.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Bond Bull ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Bond Bull ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Bond Bull ETF (RFIX) over the year was 36.38. Comparing it with the current 37.40 and 36.38 - 43.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RFIX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RFIX stock split?
Simplify Bond Bull ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.90, and -5.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.90
- Open
- 37.07
- Bid
- 37.40
- Ask
- 37.70
- Low
- 36.86
- High
- 37.40
- Volume
- 367
- Daily Change
- 1.36%
- Month Change
- 1.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.12%
- Year Change
- -5.89%