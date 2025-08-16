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RFFC: ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF
RFFC exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.70 and at a high of 76.96.
Follow ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RFFC News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RFFC stock price today?
ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF stock is priced at 76.70 today. It trades within 76.70 - 76.96, yesterday's close was 76.80, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of RFFC shows these updates.
Does ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF stock pay dividends?
ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF is currently valued at 76.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.70% and USD. View the chart live to track RFFC movements.
How to buy RFFC stock?
You can buy ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF shares at the current price of 76.70. Orders are usually placed near 76.70 or 77.00, while 5 and -0.34% show market activity. Follow RFFC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RFFC stock?
Investing in ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF involves considering the yearly range 62.51 - 76.96 and current price 76.70. Many compare 1.50% and 8.98% before placing orders at 76.70 or 77.00. Explore the RFFC price chart live with daily changes.
What are ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF in the past year was 76.96. Within 62.51 - 76.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF (RFFC) over the year was 62.51. Comparing it with the current 76.70 and 62.51 - 76.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RFFC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RFFC stock split?
ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.80, and 22.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 76.80
- Open
- 76.96
- Bid
- 76.70
- Ask
- 77.00
- Low
- 76.70
- High
- 76.96
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- -0.13%
- Month Change
- 1.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.98%
- Year Change
- 22.70%