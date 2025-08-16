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RFDA: RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF
RFDA exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.83 and at a high of 72.96.
Follow RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RFDA News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RFDA stock price today?
RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF stock is priced at 72.94 today. It trades within 72.83 - 72.96, yesterday's close was 72.62, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of RFDA shows these updates.
Does RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF stock pay dividends?
RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF is currently valued at 72.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.44% and USD. View the chart live to track RFDA movements.
How to buy RFDA stock?
You can buy RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF shares at the current price of 72.94. Orders are usually placed near 72.94 or 73.24, while 23 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow RFDA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RFDA stock?
Investing in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF involves considering the yearly range 60.56 - 73.15 and current price 72.94. Many compare 1.05% and 14.49% before placing orders at 72.94 or 73.24. Explore the RFDA price chart live with daily changes.
What are RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF in the past year was 73.15. Within 60.56 - 73.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF performance using the live chart.
What are RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA) over the year was 60.56. Comparing it with the current 72.94 and 60.56 - 73.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RFDA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RFDA stock split?
RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.62, and 20.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 72.62
- Open
- 72.83
- Bid
- 72.94
- Ask
- 73.24
- Low
- 72.83
- High
- 72.96
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- 1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.49%
- Year Change
- 20.44%