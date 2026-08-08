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REW: ProShares UltraShort Technology
REW exchange rate has changed by -2.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.31 and at a high of 11.48.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Technology dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is REW stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort Technology stock is priced at 11.32 today. It trades within 11.31 - 11.48, yesterday's close was 11.65, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of REW shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort Technology stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort Technology is currently valued at 11.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.91% and USD. View the chart live to track REW movements.
How to buy REW stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort Technology shares at the current price of 11.32. Orders are usually placed near 11.32 or 11.62, while 39 and -0.35% show market activity. Follow REW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into REW stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort Technology involves considering the yearly range 6.29 - 14.56 and current price 11.32. Many compare -15.08% and -6.06% before placing orders at 11.32 or 11.62. Explore the REW price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort Technology stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Technology in the past year was 14.56. Within 6.29 - 14.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Technology performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort Technology stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Technology (REW) over the year was 6.29. Comparing it with the current 11.32 and 6.29 - 14.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch REW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did REW stock split?
ProShares UltraShort Technology has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.65, and -1.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.65
- Open
- 11.36
- Bid
- 11.32
- Ask
- 11.62
- Low
- 11.31
- High
- 11.48
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- -2.83%
- Month Change
- -15.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.06%
- Year Change
- -1.91%