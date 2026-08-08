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RESM: Columbia Research Enhanced Small Cap ETF
RESM exchange rate has changed by -0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.05 and at a high of 24.05.
Follow Columbia Research Enhanced Small Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is RESM stock price today?
Columbia Research Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock is priced at 24.05 today. It trades within 24.05 - 24.05, yesterday's close was 24.24, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of RESM shows these updates.
Does Columbia Research Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Columbia Research Enhanced Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 24.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.24% and USD. View the chart live to track RESM movements.
How to buy RESM stock?
You can buy Columbia Research Enhanced Small Cap ETF shares at the current price of 24.05. Orders are usually placed near 24.05 or 24.35, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow RESM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RESM stock?
Investing in Columbia Research Enhanced Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.69 - 24.31 and current price 24.05. Many compare -0.70% and 15.40% before placing orders at 24.05 or 24.35. Explore the RESM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Columbia Research Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Columbia Research Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the past year was 24.31. Within 19.69 - 24.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track Columbia Research Enhanced Small Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Columbia Research Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Columbia Research Enhanced Small Cap ETF (RESM) over the year was 19.69. Comparing it with the current 24.05 and 19.69 - 24.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RESM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RESM stock split?
Columbia Research Enhanced Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.24, and 18.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.24
- Open
- 24.05
- Bid
- 24.05
- Ask
- 24.35
- Low
- 24.05
- High
- 24.05
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.78%
- Month Change
- -0.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.40%
- Year Change
- 18.24%