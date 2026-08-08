- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RENX: RenX Enterprises Corp
RENX exchange rate has changed by 1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.90 and at a high of 2.12.
Follow RenX Enterprises Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RENX stock price today?
RenX Enterprises Corp stock is priced at 1.95 today. It trades within 1.90 - 2.12, yesterday's close was 1.92, and trading volume reached 89. The live price chart of RENX shows these updates.
Does RenX Enterprises Corp stock pay dividends?
RenX Enterprises Corp is currently valued at 1.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 747.83% and USD. View the chart live to track RENX movements.
How to buy RENX stock?
You can buy RenX Enterprises Corp shares at the current price of 1.95. Orders are usually placed near 1.95 or 2.25, while 89 and 2.63% show market activity. Follow RENX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RENX stock?
Investing in RenX Enterprises Corp involves considering the yearly range 0.09 - 3.48 and current price 1.95. Many compare 1.04% and 1388.55% before placing orders at 1.95 or 2.25. Explore the RENX price chart live with daily changes.
What are RenX Enterprises Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of RenX Enterprises Corp in the past year was 3.48. Within 0.09 - 3.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track RenX Enterprises Corp performance using the live chart.
What are RenX Enterprises Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of RenX Enterprises Corp (RENX) over the year was 0.09. Comparing it with the current 1.95 and 0.09 - 3.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RENX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RENX stock split?
RenX Enterprises Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.92, and 747.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.92
- Open
- 1.90
- Bid
- 1.95
- Ask
- 2.25
- Low
- 1.90
- High
- 2.12
- Volume
- 89
- Daily Change
- 1.56%
- Month Change
- 1.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 1388.55%
- Year Change
- 747.83%