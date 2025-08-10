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REK: ProShares Short Real Estate

15.39 USD 0.06 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

REK exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.39 and at a high of 15.48.

Follow ProShares Short Real Estate dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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REK News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is REK stock price today?

ProShares Short Real Estate stock is priced at 15.39 today. It trades within 15.39 - 15.48, yesterday's close was 15.45, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of REK shows these updates.

Does ProShares Short Real Estate stock pay dividends?

ProShares Short Real Estate is currently valued at 15.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.66% and USD. View the chart live to track REK movements.

How to buy REK stock?

You can buy ProShares Short Real Estate shares at the current price of 15.39. Orders are usually placed near 15.39 or 15.69, while 3 and -0.58% show market activity. Follow REK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into REK stock?

Investing in ProShares Short Real Estate involves considering the yearly range 14.89 - 17.62 and current price 15.39. Many compare 0.07% and -3.99% before placing orders at 15.39 or 15.69. Explore the REK price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Short Real Estate stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Short Real Estate in the past year was 17.62. Within 14.89 - 17.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short Real Estate performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Short Real Estate stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Short Real Estate (REK) over the year was 14.89. Comparing it with the current 15.39 and 14.89 - 17.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch REK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did REK stock split?

ProShares Short Real Estate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.45, and -8.66% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
15.39 15.48
Year Range
14.89 17.62
Previous Close
15.45
Open
15.48
Bid
15.39
Ask
15.69
Low
15.39
High
15.48
Volume
3
Daily Change
-0.39%
Month Change
0.07%
6 Months Change
-3.99%
Year Change
-8.66%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
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