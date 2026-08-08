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REFA: Columbia Research Enhanced International Equity ETF
REFA exchange rate has changed by 2.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.1800 and at a high of 22.2000.
Follow Columbia Research Enhanced International Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is REFA stock price today?
Columbia Research Enhanced International Equity ETF stock is priced at 22.2000 today. It trades within 22.1800 - 22.2000, yesterday's close was 21.6966, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of REFA shows these updates.
Does Columbia Research Enhanced International Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Columbia Research Enhanced International Equity ETF is currently valued at 22.2000. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.61% and USD. View the chart live to track REFA movements.
How to buy REFA stock?
You can buy Columbia Research Enhanced International Equity ETF shares at the current price of 22.2000. Orders are usually placed near 22.2000 or 22.2030, while 6 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow REFA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into REFA stock?
Investing in Columbia Research Enhanced International Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.3900 - 22.5170 and current price 22.2000. Many compare 0.09% and 8.61% before placing orders at 22.2000 or 22.2030. Explore the REFA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Columbia Research Enhanced International Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Columbia Research Enhanced International Equity ETF in the past year was 22.5170. Within 20.3900 - 22.5170, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.6966 helps spot resistance levels. Track Columbia Research Enhanced International Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Columbia Research Enhanced International Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Columbia Research Enhanced International Equity ETF (REFA) over the year was 20.3900. Comparing it with the current 22.2000 and 20.3900 - 22.5170 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch REFA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did REFA stock split?
Columbia Research Enhanced International Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.6966, and 8.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.6966
- Open
- 22.1800
- Bid
- 22.2000
- Ask
- 22.2030
- Low
- 22.1800
- High
- 22.2000
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 2.32%
- Month Change
- 0.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.61%
- Year Change
- 8.61%