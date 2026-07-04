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REET: iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF
REET exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.08 and at a high of 28.29.
Follow iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REET News
- Healthpeak Properties: A Well-Covered 5.6% Yield, But Life Science Recovery Remains Key
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- Market Cap Of New Homes Continues Stumbling As Mortgage Rates Rise
- Real Estate's Penthouse View
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- New Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise 1.6% In June
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- Housing Starts Jump 19% In June
- Building Permits Fall 3.0% In June
- Pending Home Sales Sink 5% In June
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Hit 5-Year Low
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Affordability Challenges Pull Down Builder Sentiment
- The Truce Is Loose
- This Week's Market Wrap: Oil Shocks, AI Volatility, And A Resilient Economy
- Existing Single-Family Homes Supply Jumps To 10-Year High, Sales Slip, Mortgage Rates Rise
- Existing Home Sales Drop In June As Median Prices Hit All-Time High
- Why I'm Buying Healthcare REITs Before Wall Street Does
- Piedmont Realty Trust: This Office REIT's Dividend Comeback Is Taking Shape (NYSE:PDM)
- VICI Properties: You Don't Run From Fear, You Embrace It (NYSE:VICI)
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- FHFA House Price Index Retreats From Record High
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Price Growth Remains Constrained
Frequently Asked Questions
What is REET stock price today?
iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF stock is priced at 28.23 today. It trades within 28.08 - 28.29, yesterday's close was 28.09, and trading volume reached 1877. The live price chart of REET shows these updates.
Does iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF is currently valued at 28.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.26% and USD. View the chart live to track REET movements.
How to buy REET stock?
You can buy iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF shares at the current price of 28.23. Orders are usually placed near 28.23 or 28.53, while 1877 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow REET updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into REET stock?
Investing in iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.67 - 29.06 and current price 28.23. Many compare -0.63% and 4.79% before placing orders at 28.23 or 28.53. Explore the REET price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF in the past year was 29.06. Within 24.67 - 29.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) over the year was 24.67. Comparing it with the current 28.23 and 24.67 - 29.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch REET moves on the chart live for more details.
When did REET stock split?
iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.09, and 5.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.09
- Open
- 28.17
- Bid
- 28.23
- Ask
- 28.53
- Low
- 28.08
- High
- 28.29
- Volume
- 1.877 K
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- -0.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.79%
- Year Change
- 5.26%