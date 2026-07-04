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REET: iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF

28.23 USD 0.14 (0.50%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

REET exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.08 and at a high of 28.29.

Follow iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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REET News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is REET stock price today?

iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF stock is priced at 28.23 today. It trades within 28.08 - 28.29, yesterday's close was 28.09, and trading volume reached 1877. The live price chart of REET shows these updates.

Does iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF is currently valued at 28.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.26% and USD. View the chart live to track REET movements.

How to buy REET stock?

You can buy iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF shares at the current price of 28.23. Orders are usually placed near 28.23 or 28.53, while 1877 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow REET updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into REET stock?

Investing in iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.67 - 29.06 and current price 28.23. Many compare -0.63% and 4.79% before placing orders at 28.23 or 28.53. Explore the REET price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF in the past year was 29.06. Within 24.67 - 29.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) over the year was 24.67. Comparing it with the current 28.23 and 24.67 - 29.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch REET moves on the chart live for more details.

When did REET stock split?

iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.09, and 5.26% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
28.08 28.29
Year Range
24.67 29.06
Previous Close
28.09
Open
28.17
Bid
28.23
Ask
28.53
Low
28.08
High
28.29
Volume
1.877 K
Daily Change
0.50%
Month Change
-0.63%
6 Months Change
4.79%
Year Change
5.26%
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