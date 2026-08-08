- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
REED: Reed's Inc
REED exchange rate has changed by -2.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.75 and at a high of 0.75.
Follow Reed's Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is REED stock price today?
Reed's Inc stock is priced at 0.75 today. It trades within 0.75 - 0.75, yesterday's close was 0.77, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of REED shows these updates.
Does Reed's Inc stock pay dividends?
Reed's Inc is currently valued at 0.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -76.71% and USD. View the chart live to track REED movements.
How to buy REED stock?
You can buy Reed's Inc shares at the current price of 0.75. Orders are usually placed near 0.75 or 1.05, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow REED updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into REED stock?
Investing in Reed's Inc involves considering the yearly range 0.75 - 5.97 and current price 0.75. Many compare -13.79% and -68.84% before placing orders at 0.75 or 1.05. Explore the REED price chart live with daily changes.
What are Reed's Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Reed's Inc in the past year was 5.97. Within 0.75 - 5.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Reed's Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Reed's Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Reed's Inc (REED) over the year was 0.75. Comparing it with the current 0.75 and 0.75 - 5.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch REED moves on the chart live for more details.
When did REED stock split?
Reed's Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.77, and -76.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.77
- Open
- 0.75
- Bid
- 0.75
- Ask
- 1.05
- Low
- 0.75
- High
- 0.75
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -2.60%
- Month Change
- -13.79%
- 6 Months Change
- -68.84%
- Year Change
- -76.71%