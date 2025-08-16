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RECS: Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF
RECS exchange rate has changed by 0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.00 and at a high of 45.31.
Follow Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RECS News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- 3 Best ETFs to Invest In, According to AI Analyst, 03/23/2026 - TipRanks.com
- RECS: High-Achiever ETF Continues To Deliver, Buy Rating Maintained (NYSEARCA:RECS)
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RECS stock price today?
Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock is priced at 45.30 today. It trades within 45.00 - 45.31, yesterday's close was 44.92, and trading volume reached 588. The live price chart of RECS shows these updates.
Does Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock pay dividends?
Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF is currently valued at 45.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.54% and USD. View the chart live to track RECS movements.
How to buy RECS stock?
You can buy Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF shares at the current price of 45.30. Orders are usually placed near 45.30 or 45.60, while 588 and 0.58% show market activity. Follow RECS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RECS stock?
Investing in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.79 - 45.31 and current price 45.30. Many compare 3.33% and 12.18% before placing orders at 45.30 or 45.60. Explore the RECS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the past year was 45.31. Within 37.79 - 45.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) over the year was 37.79. Comparing it with the current 45.30 and 37.79 - 45.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RECS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RECS stock split?
Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.92, and 17.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.92
- Open
- 45.04
- Bid
- 45.30
- Ask
- 45.60
- Low
- 45.00
- High
- 45.31
- Volume
- 588
- Daily Change
- 0.85%
- Month Change
- 3.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.18%
- Year Change
- 17.54%