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RDWU: T-REX 2X Long RDW Daily Target ETF
RDWU exchange rate has changed by 30.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.00 and at a high of 10.72.
Follow T-REX 2X Long RDW Daily Target ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RDWU stock price today?
T-REX 2X Long RDW Daily Target ETF stock is priced at 10.61 today. It trades within 9.00 - 10.72, yesterday's close was 8.16, and trading volume reached 4752. The live price chart of RDWU shows these updates.
Does T-REX 2X Long RDW Daily Target ETF stock pay dividends?
T-REX 2X Long RDW Daily Target ETF is currently valued at 10.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -62.77% and USD. View the chart live to track RDWU movements.
How to buy RDWU stock?
You can buy T-REX 2X Long RDW Daily Target ETF shares at the current price of 10.61. Orders are usually placed near 10.61 or 10.91, while 4752 and 17.89% show market activity. Follow RDWU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RDWU stock?
Investing in T-REX 2X Long RDW Daily Target ETF involves considering the yearly range 3.70 - 59.29 and current price 10.61. Many compare 149.65% and -1.76% before placing orders at 10.61 or 10.91. Explore the RDWU price chart live with daily changes.
What are T-REX 2X Long RDW Daily Target ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T-REX 2X Long RDW Daily Target ETF in the past year was 59.29. Within 3.70 - 59.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track T-REX 2X Long RDW Daily Target ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T-REX 2X Long RDW Daily Target ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T-REX 2X Long RDW Daily Target ETF (RDWU) over the year was 3.70. Comparing it with the current 10.61 and 3.70 - 59.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RDWU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RDWU stock split?
T-REX 2X Long RDW Daily Target ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.16, and -62.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.16
- Open
- 9.00
- Bid
- 10.61
- Ask
- 10.91
- Low
- 9.00
- High
- 10.72
- Volume
- 4.752 K
- Daily Change
- 30.02%
- Month Change
- 149.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.76%
- Year Change
- -62.77%