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RDTY: YieldMax(TM) R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
RDTY exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.78 and at a high of 37.98.
Follow YieldMax(TM) R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RDTY stock price today?
YieldMax(TM) R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock is priced at 37.84 today. It trades within 37.78 - 37.98, yesterday's close was 37.63, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of RDTY shows these updates.
Does YieldMax(TM) R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax(TM) R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is currently valued at 37.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.78% and USD. View the chart live to track RDTY movements.
How to buy RDTY stock?
You can buy YieldMax(TM) R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 37.84. Orders are usually placed near 37.84 or 38.14, while 16 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow RDTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RDTY stock?
Investing in YieldMax(TM) R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.11 - 40.34 and current price 37.84. Many compare 0.08% and -3.25% before placing orders at 37.84 or 38.14. Explore the RDTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax(TM) R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax(TM) R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the past year was 40.34. Within 35.11 - 40.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax(TM) R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax(TM) R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax(TM) R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (RDTY) over the year was 35.11. Comparing it with the current 37.84 and 35.11 - 40.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RDTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RDTY stock split?
YieldMax(TM) R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.63, and -4.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.63
- Open
- 37.88
- Bid
- 37.84
- Ask
- 38.14
- Low
- 37.78
- High
- 37.98
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.25%
- Year Change
- -4.78%