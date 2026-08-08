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RDTE: Roundhill Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
RDTE exchange rate has changed by 1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.72 and at a high of 28.91.
Follow Roundhill Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RDTE stock price today?
Roundhill Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock is priced at 28.91 today. It trades within 28.72 - 28.91, yesterday's close was 28.55, and trading volume reached 112. The live price chart of RDTE shows these updates.
Does Roundhill Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is currently valued at 28.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.50% and USD. View the chart live to track RDTE movements.
How to buy RDTE stock?
You can buy Roundhill Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 28.91. Orders are usually placed near 28.91 or 29.21, while 112 and 0.63% show market activity. Follow RDTE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RDTE stock?
Investing in Roundhill Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.35 - 29.99 and current price 28.91. Many compare 1.80% and -0.38% before placing orders at 28.91 or 29.21. Explore the RDTE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the past year was 29.99. Within 26.35 - 29.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (RDTE) over the year was 26.35. Comparing it with the current 28.91 and 26.35 - 29.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RDTE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RDTE stock split?
Roundhill Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.55, and -2.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.55
- Open
- 28.73
- Bid
- 28.91
- Ask
- 29.21
- Low
- 28.72
- High
- 28.91
- Volume
- 112
- Daily Change
- 1.26%
- Month Change
- 1.80%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.38%
- Year Change
- -2.50%