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RDFI: Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
RDFI exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.41 and at a high of 23.52.
Follow Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RDFI stock price today?
Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock is priced at 23.44 today. It trades within 23.41 - 23.52, yesterday's close was 23.35, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of RDFI shows these updates.
Does Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF is currently valued at 23.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.92% and USD. View the chart live to track RDFI movements.
How to buy RDFI stock?
You can buy Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF shares at the current price of 23.44. Orders are usually placed near 23.44 or 23.74, while 16 and -0.34% show market activity. Follow RDFI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RDFI stock?
Investing in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.57 - 25.61 and current price 23.44. Many compare 0.17% and -4.13% before placing orders at 23.44 or 23.74. Explore the RDFI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF in the past year was 25.61. Within 22.57 - 25.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) over the year was 22.57. Comparing it with the current 23.44 and 22.57 - 25.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RDFI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RDFI stock split?
Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.35, and -1.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.35
- Open
- 23.52
- Bid
- 23.44
- Ask
- 23.74
- Low
- 23.41
- High
- 23.52
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.13%
- Year Change
- -1.92%