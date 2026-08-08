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RBUF: Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly
RBUF exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.34 and at a high of 31.38.
Follow Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RBUF stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock is priced at 31.38 today. It trades within 31.34 - 31.38, yesterday's close was 31.22, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of RBUF shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly is currently valued at 31.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.37% and USD. View the chart live to track RBUF movements.
How to buy RBUF stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly shares at the current price of 31.38. Orders are usually placed near 31.38 or 31.68, while 10 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow RBUF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RBUF stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly involves considering the yearly range 29.01 - 31.41 and current price 31.38. Many compare 0.77% and 5.63% before placing orders at 31.38 or 31.68. Explore the RBUF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly in the past year was 31.41. Within 29.01 - 31.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly (RBUF) over the year was 29.01. Comparing it with the current 31.38 and 29.01 - 31.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RBUF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RBUF stock split?
Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.22, and 5.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.22
- Open
- 31.37
- Bid
- 31.38
- Ask
- 31.68
- Low
- 31.34
- High
- 31.38
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- 0.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.63%
- Year Change
- 5.37%