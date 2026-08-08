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RBNE: Robin Energy Ltd.
RBNE exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.28 and at a high of 2.55.
Follow Robin Energy Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RBNE stock price today?
Robin Energy Ltd. stock is priced at 2.38 today. It trades within 2.28 - 2.55, yesterday's close was 2.37, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of RBNE shows these updates.
Does Robin Energy Ltd. stock pay dividends?
Robin Energy Ltd. is currently valued at 2.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -50.48% and USD. View the chart live to track RBNE movements.
How to buy RBNE stock?
You can buy Robin Energy Ltd. shares at the current price of 2.38. Orders are usually placed near 2.38 or 2.68, while 71 and -4.42% show market activity. Follow RBNE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RBNE stock?
Investing in Robin Energy Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 0.43 - 8.15 and current price 2.38. Many compare -4.80% and -48.26% before placing orders at 2.38 or 2.68. Explore the RBNE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Robin Energy Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Robin Energy Ltd. in the past year was 8.15. Within 0.43 - 8.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Robin Energy Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are Robin Energy Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Robin Energy Ltd. (RBNE) over the year was 0.43. Comparing it with the current 2.38 and 0.43 - 8.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RBNE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RBNE stock split?
Robin Energy Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.37, and -50.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.37
- Open
- 2.49
- Bid
- 2.38
- Ask
- 2.68
- Low
- 2.28
- High
- 2.55
- Volume
- 71
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- -4.80%
- 6 Months Change
- -48.26%
- Year Change
- -50.48%