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RBLD: First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF
RBLD exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.09 and at a high of 89.09.
Follow First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
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- D1
- W1
- MN
RBLD News
- AI Spending And Rails Lift Industrial Outlook
- 3 Forces Powering The Electrification Opportunity
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Stable Business Conditions In June
- Beyond Cloud & Memory: Infrastructure ETFs to Buy Amid AI Data Center Boom
- Business Conditions Monthly April 2026
- Beyond AI Hype, 3 Trends Are Giving Industrial Stocks A Boost
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Empire State Manufacturing Survey: Highest Level In Four Years
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- Global PMI: Tracking The Sectors Hit Hardest By The Middle East War
- Concerns Shift From Obsolescence To Oil
- Q4 2025 Earnings: AI Disruption Vs. Traditional Fundamentals
- The Odd Couple Of 2026: Cyclicals And Defensives
- PAVE: ETF Focusing On Domestic Infrastructure (BATS:PAVE)
- Q1 Active Management Pulse: Positioning Broadens Beyond AI Leaders
- Risk Assets: Navigating The Crosscurrents
- This Week's Market Wrap: Mega-Cap Earnings, Inflation Data, And AI-Driven Spending
- PMI Continues To Be Made Irrelevant By Reality
- Osterweis Capital Management Q1 2026 Equity Outlook
- Industrials: An AI Beneficiary With Broader Catalysts
- Geopolitics, Earnings And Rates: Trading Through Turbulence
- Beyond AI: Industrial Sector Investment Themes To Watch
- Investors Rotate Into Cyclical Sectors
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RBLD stock price today?
First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 89.09 today. It trades within 89.09 - 89.09, yesterday's close was 88.74, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of RBLD shows these updates.
Does First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 89.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.96% and USD. View the chart live to track RBLD movements.
How to buy RBLD stock?
You can buy First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 89.09. Orders are usually placed near 89.09 or 89.39, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow RBLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RBLD stock?
Investing in First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 72.51 - 91.07 and current price 89.09. Many compare 1.79% and 3.90% before placing orders at 89.09 or 89.39. Explore the RBLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 91.07. Within 72.51 - 91.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 88.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF (RBLD) over the year was 72.51. Comparing it with the current 89.09 and 72.51 - 91.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RBLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RBLD stock split?
First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 88.74, and 21.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 88.74
- Open
- 89.09
- Bid
- 89.09
- Ask
- 89.39
- Low
- 89.09
- High
- 89.09
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 1.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.90%
- Year Change
- 21.96%