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RAYJ: Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF
RAYJ exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.44 and at a high of 37.44.
Follow Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is RAYJ stock price today?
Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF stock is priced at 37.44 today. It trades within 37.44 - 37.44, yesterday's close was 37.44, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of RAYJ shows these updates.
Does Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF is currently valued at 37.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.68% and USD. View the chart live to track RAYJ movements.
How to buy RAYJ stock?
You can buy Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF shares at the current price of 37.44. Orders are usually placed near 37.44 or 37.74, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow RAYJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RAYJ stock?
Investing in Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.28 - 41.91 and current price 37.44. Many compare -6.28% and -1.68% before placing orders at 37.44 or 37.74. Explore the RAYJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF in the past year was 41.91. Within 33.28 - 41.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (RAYJ) over the year was 33.28. Comparing it with the current 37.44 and 33.28 - 41.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RAYJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RAYJ stock split?
Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.44, and -1.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.44
- Open
- 37.44
- Bid
- 37.44
- Ask
- 37.74
- Low
- 37.44
- High
- 37.44
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -6.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.68%
- Year Change
- -1.68%