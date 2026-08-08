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RAUS: RACWI US ETF
RAUS exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.26 and at a high of 30.33.
Follow RACWI US ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RAUS stock price today?
RACWI US ETF stock is priced at 30.31 today. It trades within 30.26 - 30.33, yesterday's close was 30.16, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of RAUS shows these updates.
Does RACWI US ETF stock pay dividends?
RACWI US ETF is currently valued at 30.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.13% and USD. View the chart live to track RAUS movements.
How to buy RAUS stock?
You can buy RACWI US ETF shares at the current price of 30.31. Orders are usually placed near 30.31 or 30.61, while 14 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow RAUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RAUS stock?
Investing in RACWI US ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.60 - 30.33 and current price 30.31. Many compare 2.16% and 15.16% before placing orders at 30.31 or 30.61. Explore the RAUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are RACWI US ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of RACWI US ETF in the past year was 30.33. Within 24.60 - 30.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track RACWI US ETF performance using the live chart.
What are RACWI US ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of RACWI US ETF (RAUS) over the year was 24.60. Comparing it with the current 30.31 and 24.60 - 30.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RAUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RAUS stock split?
RACWI US ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.16, and 20.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.16
- Open
- 30.26
- Bid
- 30.31
- Ask
- 30.61
- Low
- 30.26
- High
- 30.33
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 2.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.16%
- Year Change
- 20.13%