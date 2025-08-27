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RAFE: PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF
RAFE exchange rate has changed by 0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.45 and at a high of 49.76.
Follow PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is RAFE stock price today?
PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF stock is priced at 49.76 today. It trades within 49.45 - 49.76, yesterday's close was 49.40, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of RAFE shows these updates.
Does PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF stock pay dividends?
PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF is currently valued at 49.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.26% and USD. View the chart live to track RAFE movements.
How to buy RAFE stock?
You can buy PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF shares at the current price of 49.76. Orders are usually placed near 49.76 or 50.06, while 9 and 0.63% show market activity. Follow RAFE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RAFE stock?
Investing in PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.10 - 49.76 and current price 49.76. Many compare 2.01% and 14.63% before placing orders at 49.76 or 50.06. Explore the RAFE price chart live with daily changes.
What are PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF in the past year was 49.76. Within 39.10 - 49.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF performance using the live chart.
What are PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) over the year was 39.10. Comparing it with the current 49.76 and 39.10 - 49.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RAFE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RAFE stock split?
PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.40, and 27.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.40
- Open
- 49.45
- Bid
- 49.76
- Ask
- 50.06
- Low
- 49.45
- High
- 49.76
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.73%
- Month Change
- 2.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.63%
- Year Change
- 27.26%