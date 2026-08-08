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RAA: SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF
RAA exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.80 and at a high of 30.15.
Follow SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RAA stock price today?
SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF stock is priced at 29.98 today. It trades within 29.80 - 30.15, yesterday's close was 29.82, and trading volume reached 63. The live price chart of RAA shows these updates.
Does SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF stock pay dividends?
SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF is currently valued at 29.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.12% and USD. View the chart live to track RAA movements.
How to buy RAA stock?
You can buy SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF shares at the current price of 29.98. Orders are usually placed near 29.98 or 30.28, while 63 and 0.60% show market activity. Follow RAA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RAA stock?
Investing in SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.04 - 30.63 and current price 29.98. Many compare 1.97% and 4.35% before placing orders at 29.98 or 30.28. Explore the RAA price chart live with daily changes.
What are SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF in the past year was 30.63. Within 27.04 - 30.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (RAA) over the year was 27.04. Comparing it with the current 29.98 and 27.04 - 30.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RAA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RAA stock split?
SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.82, and 6.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.82
- Open
- 29.80
- Bid
- 29.98
- Ask
- 30.28
- Low
- 29.80
- High
- 30.15
- Volume
- 63
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 1.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.35%
- Year Change
- 6.12%