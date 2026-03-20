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QWLD: SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

159.38 USD 1.14 (0.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QWLD exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 159.21 and at a high of 159.38.

Follow SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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QWLD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is QWLD stock price today?

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock is priced at 159.38 today. It trades within 159.21 - 159.38, yesterday's close was 158.24, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of QWLD shows these updates.

Does SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF is currently valued at 159.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.89% and USD. View the chart live to track QWLD movements.

How to buy QWLD stock?

You can buy SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF shares at the current price of 159.38. Orders are usually placed near 159.38 or 159.68, while 3 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow QWLD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into QWLD stock?

Investing in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF involves considering the yearly range 140.00 - 159.38 and current price 159.38. Many compare 2.06% and 5.95% before placing orders at 159.38 or 159.68. Explore the QWLD price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the past year was 159.38. Within 140.00 - 159.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 158.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) over the year was 140.00. Comparing it with the current 159.38 and 140.00 - 159.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QWLD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did QWLD stock split?

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 158.24, and 6.89% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
159.21 159.38
Year Range
140.00 159.38
Previous Close
158.24
Open
159.32
Bid
159.38
Ask
159.68
Low
159.21
High
159.38
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.72%
Month Change
2.06%
6 Months Change
5.95%
Year Change
6.89%
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