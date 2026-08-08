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QUSA: VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF
QUSA exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.38 and at a high of 18.46.
Follow VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QUSA stock price today?
VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF stock is priced at 18.46 today. It trades within 18.38 - 18.46, yesterday's close was 18.38, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of QUSA shows these updates.
Does VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF stock pay dividends?
VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF is currently valued at 18.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.54% and USD. View the chart live to track QUSA movements.
How to buy QUSA stock?
You can buy VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF shares at the current price of 18.46. Orders are usually placed near 18.46 or 18.76, while 15 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow QUSA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QUSA stock?
Investing in VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.67 - 18.88 and current price 18.46. Many compare 2.78% and 2.92% before placing orders at 18.46 or 18.76. Explore the QUSA price chart live with daily changes.
What are VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF in the past year was 18.88. Within 16.67 - 18.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF (QUSA) over the year was 16.67. Comparing it with the current 18.46 and 16.67 - 18.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QUSA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QUSA stock split?
VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.38, and 1.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.38
- Open
- 18.42
- Bid
- 18.46
- Ask
- 18.76
- Low
- 18.38
- High
- 18.46
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- 2.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.92%
- Year Change
- 1.54%