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QTR: Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF
QTR exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.25 and at a high of 34.40.
Follow Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QTR stock price today?
Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF stock is priced at 34.29 today. It trades within 34.25 - 34.40, yesterday's close was 34.07, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of QTR shows these updates.
Does Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF is currently valued at 34.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.60% and USD. View the chart live to track QTR movements.
How to buy QTR stock?
You can buy Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF shares at the current price of 34.29. Orders are usually placed near 34.29 or 34.59, while 48 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow QTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QTR stock?
Investing in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.71 - 37.40 and current price 34.29. Many compare 2.45% and 15.14% before placing orders at 34.29 or 34.59. Explore the QTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF in the past year was 37.40. Within 27.71 - 37.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) over the year was 27.71. Comparing it with the current 34.29 and 27.71 - 37.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QTR stock split?
Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.07, and 1.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.07
- Open
- 34.29
- Bid
- 34.29
- Ask
- 34.59
- Low
- 34.25
- High
- 34.40
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- 0.65%
- Month Change
- 2.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.14%
- Year Change
- 1.60%