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QTPI: North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF
QTPI exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.44 and at a high of 25.47.
Follow North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QTPI stock price today?
North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock is priced at 25.47 today. It trades within 25.44 - 25.47, yesterday's close was 25.36, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of QTPI shows these updates.
Does North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock pay dividends?
North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF is currently valued at 25.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.37% and USD. View the chart live to track QTPI movements.
How to buy QTPI stock?
You can buy North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF shares at the current price of 25.47. Orders are usually placed near 25.47 or 25.77, while 3 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow QTPI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QTPI stock?
Investing in North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.22 - 26.07 and current price 25.47. Many compare 0.47% and -1.32% before placing orders at 25.47 or 25.77. Explore the QTPI price chart live with daily changes.
What are North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the past year was 26.07. Within 25.22 - 26.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (QTPI) over the year was 25.22. Comparing it with the current 25.47 and 25.22 - 26.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QTPI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QTPI stock split?
North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.36, and -1.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.36
- Open
- 25.45
- Bid
- 25.47
- Ask
- 25.77
- Low
- 25.44
- High
- 25.47
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.43%
- Month Change
- 0.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.32%
- Year Change
- -1.37%