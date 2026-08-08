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QTOC: Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October
QTOC exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.61 and at a high of 38.63.
Follow Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QTOC stock price today?
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October stock is priced at 38.62 today. It trades within 38.61 - 38.63, yesterday's close was 38.51, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of QTOC shows these updates.
Does Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October stock pay dividends?
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October is currently valued at 38.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.85% and USD. View the chart live to track QTOC movements.
How to buy QTOC stock?
You can buy Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October shares at the current price of 38.62. Orders are usually placed near 38.62 or 38.92, while 19 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow QTOC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QTOC stock?
Investing in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October involves considering the yearly range 31.40 - 38.63 and current price 38.62. Many compare 0.89% and 13.62% before placing orders at 38.62 or 38.92. Explore the QTOC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October in the past year was 38.63. Within 31.40 - 38.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October (QTOC) over the year was 31.40. Comparing it with the current 38.62 and 31.40 - 38.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QTOC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QTOC stock split?
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.51, and 17.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.51
- Open
- 38.63
- Bid
- 38.62
- Ask
- 38.92
- Low
- 38.61
- High
- 38.63
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 0.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.62%
- Year Change
- 17.85%