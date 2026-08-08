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QTJL: Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July
QTJL exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.84 and at a high of 41.95.
Follow Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QTJL stock price today?
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July stock is priced at 41.84 today. It trades within 41.84 - 41.95, yesterday's close was 41.61, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of QTJL shows these updates.
Does Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July stock pay dividends?
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July is currently valued at 41.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.35% and USD. View the chart live to track QTJL movements.
How to buy QTJL stock?
You can buy Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July shares at the current price of 41.84. Orders are usually placed near 41.84 or 42.14, while 4 and -0.26% show market activity. Follow QTJL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QTJL stock?
Investing in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 36.59 - 42.29 and current price 41.84. Many compare 3.67% and 6.17% before placing orders at 41.84 or 42.14. Explore the QTJL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July in the past year was 42.29. Within 36.59 - 42.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July (QTJL) over the year was 36.59. Comparing it with the current 41.84 and 36.59 - 42.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QTJL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QTJL stock split?
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.61, and 14.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.61
- Open
- 41.95
- Bid
- 41.84
- Ask
- 42.14
- Low
- 41.84
- High
- 41.95
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 3.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.17%
- Year Change
- 14.35%