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QTJA: Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - Ja
QTJA exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.49 and at a high of 33.52.
Follow Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - Ja dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QTJA stock price today?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - Ja stock is priced at 33.52 today. It trades within 33.49 - 33.52, yesterday's close was 33.33, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of QTJA shows these updates.
Does Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - Ja stock pay dividends?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - Ja is currently valued at 33.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.78% and USD. View the chart live to track QTJA movements.
How to buy QTJA stock?
You can buy Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - Ja shares at the current price of 33.52. Orders are usually placed near 33.52 or 33.82, while 4 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow QTJA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QTJA stock?
Investing in Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - Ja involves considering the yearly range 27.34 - 33.52 and current price 33.52. Many compare 0.54% and 13.13% before placing orders at 33.52 or 33.82. Explore the QTJA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - Ja stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - Ja in the past year was 33.52. Within 27.34 - 33.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - Ja performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - Ja stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - Ja (QTJA) over the year was 27.34. Comparing it with the current 33.52 and 27.34 - 33.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QTJA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QTJA stock split?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - Ja has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.33, and 13.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.33
- Open
- 33.49
- Bid
- 33.52
- Ask
- 33.82
- Low
- 33.49
- High
- 33.52
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.13%
- Year Change
- 13.78%