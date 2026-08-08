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QTAP: Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April
QTAP exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.84 and at a high of 51.86.
Follow Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QTAP stock price today?
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April stock is priced at 51.86 today. It trades within 51.84 - 51.86, yesterday's close was 51.81, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of QTAP shows these updates.
Does Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April stock pay dividends?
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April is currently valued at 51.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.14% and USD. View the chart live to track QTAP movements.
How to buy QTAP stock?
You can buy Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April shares at the current price of 51.86. Orders are usually placed near 51.86 or 52.16, while 2 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow QTAP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QTAP stock?
Investing in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 42.75 - 51.86 and current price 51.86. Many compare 0.95% and 14.48% before placing orders at 51.86 or 52.16. Explore the QTAP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April in the past year was 51.86. Within 42.75 - 51.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April (QTAP) over the year was 42.75. Comparing it with the current 51.86 and 42.75 - 51.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QTAP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QTAP stock split?
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.81, and 21.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.81
- Open
- 51.84
- Bid
- 51.86
- Ask
- 52.16
- Low
- 51.84
- High
- 51.86
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.48%
- Year Change
- 21.14%