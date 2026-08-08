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QTAC: Q3 All-Season Tactical Advantage ETF
QTAC exchange rate has changed by 0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.42 and at a high of 24.59.
Follow Q3 All-Season Tactical Advantage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QTAC stock price today?
Q3 All-Season Tactical Advantage ETF stock is priced at 24.48 today. It trades within 24.42 - 24.59, yesterday's close was 24.24, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of QTAC shows these updates.
Does Q3 All-Season Tactical Advantage ETF stock pay dividends?
Q3 All-Season Tactical Advantage ETF is currently valued at 24.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.96% and USD. View the chart live to track QTAC movements.
How to buy QTAC stock?
You can buy Q3 All-Season Tactical Advantage ETF shares at the current price of 24.48. Orders are usually placed near 24.48 or 24.78, while 7 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow QTAC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QTAC stock?
Investing in Q3 All-Season Tactical Advantage ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.67 - 26.55 and current price 24.48. Many compare 6.76% and 2.47% before placing orders at 24.48 or 24.78. Explore the QTAC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Q3 All-Season Tactical Advantage ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Q3 All-Season Tactical Advantage ETF in the past year was 26.55. Within 21.67 - 26.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track Q3 All-Season Tactical Advantage ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Q3 All-Season Tactical Advantage ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Q3 All-Season Tactical Advantage ETF (QTAC) over the year was 21.67. Comparing it with the current 24.48 and 21.67 - 26.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QTAC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QTAC stock split?
Q3 All-Season Tactical Advantage ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.24, and -1.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.24
- Open
- 24.53
- Bid
- 24.48
- Ask
- 24.78
- Low
- 24.42
- High
- 24.59
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.99%
- Month Change
- 6.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.47%
- Year Change
- -1.96%