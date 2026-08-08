- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
QSOL: Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF
QSOL exchange rate has changed by 1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.39 and at a high of 7.47.
Follow Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QSOL stock price today?
Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF stock is priced at 7.39 today. It trades within 7.39 - 7.47, yesterday's close was 7.31, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of QSOL shows these updates.
Does Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF is currently valued at 7.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -41.77% and USD. View the chart live to track QSOL movements.
How to buy QSOL stock?
You can buy Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF shares at the current price of 7.39. Orders are usually placed near 7.39 or 7.69, while 6 and -1.07% show market activity. Follow QSOL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QSOL stock?
Investing in Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.20 - 14.85 and current price 7.39. Many compare -0.40% and -11.60% before placing orders at 7.39 or 7.69. Explore the QSOL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF in the past year was 14.85. Within 6.20 - 14.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF (QSOL) over the year was 6.20. Comparing it with the current 7.39 and 6.20 - 14.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QSOL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QSOL stock split?
Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.31, and -41.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.31
- Open
- 7.47
- Bid
- 7.39
- Ask
- 7.69
- Low
- 7.39
- High
- 7.47
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 1.09%
- Month Change
- -0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.60%
- Year Change
- -41.77%