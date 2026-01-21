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QRFT: QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF
QRFT exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.48 and at a high of 69.72.
Follow QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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QRFT News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QRFT stock price today?
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock is priced at 69.71 today. It trades within 69.48 - 69.72, yesterday's close was 69.73, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of QRFT shows these updates.
Does QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF is currently valued at 69.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.93% and USD. View the chart live to track QRFT movements.
How to buy QRFT stock?
You can buy QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF shares at the current price of 69.71. Orders are usually placed near 69.71 or 70.01, while 12 and -0.01% show market activity. Follow QRFT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QRFT stock?
Investing in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 56.79 - 70.51 and current price 69.71. Many compare 1.23% and 9.62% before placing orders at 69.71 or 70.01. Explore the QRFT price chart live with daily changes.
What are QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF in the past year was 70.51. Within 56.79 - 70.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (QRFT) over the year was 56.79. Comparing it with the current 69.71 and 56.79 - 70.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QRFT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QRFT stock split?
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.73, and 21.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 69.73
- Open
- 69.72
- Bid
- 69.71
- Ask
- 70.01
- Low
- 69.48
- High
- 69.72
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- -0.03%
- Month Change
- 1.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.62%
- Year Change
- 21.93%