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QQUP: ProShares Ultra Top QQQ
QQUP exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.20 and at a high of 66.05.
Follow ProShares Ultra Top QQQ dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QQUP stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ stock is priced at 65.20 today. It trades within 65.20 - 66.05, yesterday's close was 64.63, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of QQUP shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Top QQQ stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ is currently valued at 65.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 36.03% and USD. View the chart live to track QQUP movements.
How to buy QQUP stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Top QQQ shares at the current price of 65.20. Orders are usually placed near 65.20 or 65.50, while 13 and -0.66% show market activity. Follow QQUP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QQUP stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Top QQQ involves considering the yearly range 40.09 - 70.28 and current price 65.20. Many compare 8.65% and 35.41% before placing orders at 65.20 or 65.50. Explore the QQUP price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Top QQQ stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ in the past year was 70.28. Within 40.09 - 70.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 64.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Top QQQ performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Top QQQ stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (QQUP) over the year was 40.09. Comparing it with the current 65.20 and 40.09 - 70.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QQUP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QQUP stock split?
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 64.63, and 36.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 64.63
- Open
- 65.63
- Bid
- 65.20
- Ask
- 65.50
- Low
- 65.20
- High
- 66.05
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- 8.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.41%
- Year Change
- 36.03%