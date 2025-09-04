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QQQY: Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF
QQQY exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.77 and at a high of 22.93.
Follow Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M15
- M30
- H1
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- D1
- W1
- MN
QQQY News
- Monthly-Paid Dividends: 21 Ideal 'Safer' July Dogs Ready To Buy
- GPIQ: Still The Best Nasdaq Income Play, But Watch The Throne (NASDAQ:GPIQ)
- QQQY ETF: Near Full Upside Exposure Changes The Investment Case (NASDAQ:QQQY)
- Monthly-Paid Dividends: 25 Ideal 'Safer' June Dogs Ready To Buy
- Monthly-Paid Dividends, From 29 Ideal “Safer” May Dogs
- QQQY: Double-Digit Yield Doesn't Justify The NAV Erosion (NASDAQ:QQQY)
- QQQY ETF: NAV Erosion Issues Persist Even With New Strategy (NASDAQ:QQQY)
- QDTE Vs. QQQY: Racing For Upside In 0DTE Income ETFs
- 20 Ideal 'Safer' MoPay November Dividend Equities And 80 Funds To Buy
- 26 Ideal 'Safer' MoPay October Dividend Equities And 80 Funds To Buy
- QQQY Returns Pure Income In An ETF Wrapper Using Nasdaq 100 Options Strategy (QQQY)
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QQQY stock price today?
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock is priced at 22.93 today. It trades within 22.77 - 22.93, yesterday's close was 22.71, and trading volume reached 87. The live price chart of QQQY shows these updates.
Does Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF is currently valued at 22.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.71% and USD. View the chart live to track QQQY movements.
How to buy QQQY stock?
You can buy Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF shares at the current price of 22.93. Orders are usually placed near 22.93 or 23.23, while 87 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow QQQY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QQQY stock?
Investing in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.91 - 24.95 and current price 22.93. Many compare 4.23% and 5.04% before placing orders at 22.93 or 23.23. Explore the QQQY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF in the past year was 24.95. Within 19.91 - 24.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (QQQY) over the year was 19.91. Comparing it with the current 22.93 and 19.91 - 24.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QQQY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QQQY stock split?
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.71, and 3.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.71
- Open
- 22.87
- Bid
- 22.93
- Ask
- 23.23
- Low
- 22.77
- High
- 22.93
- Volume
- 87
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- 4.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.04%
- Year Change
- 3.71%