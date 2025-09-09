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QQQS: Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF
QQQS exchange rate has changed by 1.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.96 and at a high of 44.24.
Follow Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QQQS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QQQS stock price today?
Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF stock is priced at 44.10 today. It trades within 43.96 - 44.24, yesterday's close was 43.41, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of QQQS shows these updates.
Does Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF is currently valued at 44.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 46.46% and USD. View the chart live to track QQQS movements.
How to buy QQQS stock?
You can buy Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF shares at the current price of 44.10. Orders are usually placed near 44.10 or 44.40, while 8 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow QQQS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QQQS stock?
Investing in Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.11 - 45.20 and current price 44.10. Many compare 4.50% and 24.16% before placing orders at 44.10 or 44.40. Explore the QQQS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF in the past year was 45.20. Within 30.11 - 45.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) over the year was 30.11. Comparing it with the current 44.10 and 30.11 - 45.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QQQS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QQQS stock split?
Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.41, and 46.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.41
- Open
- 43.97
- Bid
- 44.10
- Ask
- 44.40
- Low
- 43.96
- High
- 44.24
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 1.59%
- Month Change
- 4.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.16%
- Year Change
- 46.46%